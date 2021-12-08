NPP Chair Race: Ameyaw Akumfi stands tallest – Group

Politics of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

A group calling itself Patriotic Citizens, which has sympathies for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said among the personalities jostling for the national chair slot of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition, Prof Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi is the most experienced and mature candidate who can be trusted to do a good job.



Prof Ameyaw Akumfi is likely to go against current National Treasurer Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah, former First Vice-Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim, ex-SIGA Director General Stephen Asamoah-Boateng, and former Central Regional Chairman Robert Kutin.



Speaking at a press conference held in Accra, the group’s convener, Mr. Osei Anto Bonsu, said the members weighed the strengths and weaknesses of all the aspirants in the race and Prof Ameyaw Akumfi stood out among them.



The group contends that Prof Ameyaw Akumfi is the best bet to lead the party to “break” the eight-year power swing jinx.



Mr. Bonsu said the 2024 general election is a crucial one for the NPP, adding that the party needs a tolerant leader to steer its affairs.



“Leadership needs a cool head like Prof Ameyaw Akumfi to run the affairs of the party”, he said.



He said to “break the eight”, the NPP does not need an intemperate leader but one who is calm and collected and can rally every member for a third-term victory.



According to him, as Director-General of the Ghana Education (GES), strikes by teachers were brought to a halt because of Prof Ameyaw Akumfi’s diplomatic skills.



According to him, Prof Ameyaw Akumfi always wants to listen to people and engage them for a united cause.