NPP: Candidates for chairmanship position to cough GH¢20,000 for nomination forms

Politics of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Persons interested in contesting the National Chairmanship position of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will pay GH¢20,000 for nomination forms, the party has disclosed in a statement.



Candidates for Vice-Chairpersons will pay GH¢15,000 while the General Secretary nomination forms have been pegged at GH¢10,000.



Nomination forms for all other positions go for GH¢8,000.



According to the NPP, the nomination forms shall be purchased by prospective candidates or their representatives, from the National Elections Committee at the NPP Headquarters, within working hours, after the payment of non-refundable nomination fee.



The national executives’ elections will be held from 15th-17th July 2022.



Below are details of the conduct of the elections:



For Immediate Release



CONDUCT OF NATIONAL ANNUAL DELEGATES CONFERENCE AND RELATED MATTERS



The National Council of the NPP, at its last meeting held on 12th May, 2022, approved the following Rules and Regulations to guide the conduct of the Party’s 2022 National Annual Delegates Conference, which shall, among other things, elect National Executive Officers of the Party, between 15th – 17th July, 2022.



RULES AND REGULATIONS FOR THE CONDUCT OF NATIONAL EXECUTIVES ELECTIONS



With reference to Article 10(2) of the NPP Constitution which provides that, the Party’s National Annual Delegates Conference shall meet to elect National Officers, as well as Article 18 on Guidelines for the operations of the Party at all levels, the Party’s National Council, has, at its meeting on May 12, 2022, approved the following Rules and Regulations for the conduct of the Party’s National Annual Delegates Conference, to elect National Officers:



1) The National Officers Elections shall be conducted at a National Annual Delegates Conference to be held from Friday, 15th July, 2022 to Sunday, 17th July, 2022, across the country.



2) Pursuant to Section17(2) of the Political Parties Law, Act 574, which provides that the election of National, Regional and Constituency Officers of every political party shall be conducted under the supervision of the Electoral Commission, the National Elections shall be supervised by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.



3) All election-related processes shall be organized and superintended over by a 9-member National Elections Committee, constituted as follows:



i. Peter Manu (Chairman)



ii. Evans Nimako (Secretary)



iii. Amb. Edward Boateng



iv. Mrs. Mawusi Nudekor Awity



v. Hon. Amin Anta



vi. Alhaji Bismi Hussain



vii. Ing. Kwesi Abease



viii. Hon Oboshie Sai Coffie



ix. Lawyer Gary Nimako



x. Eric Ntori



xi. Lawyer Emmanuel Darkwa



4) The National Annual Delegates Conference shall be held at the Accra Sports Stadium.



5) In line with Article 10(2)(3) of the Party Constitution, the National Annual Delegates Conference shall be attended by the following delegates:



(a) All Members of the National Council;



(b) All Members of the National Executive Committee;



(c) All Members of the Regional Executive Committees;



(d) All Members of the Constituency Executive Committees;



(e) Fifteen (15) Members of the National Council of Elders;



(f) Twelve (12) delegates from every External Branch;



(g) One (1) TESCON representative from each recognized tertiary Institution in the country (for the avoidance of doubt, the TESCON President or his representative shall represent the tertiary institution);



(h) Fifteen (15) Patrons elected from among themselves;



(i) Founding Members across the country, who are signatories to the registration documents of the Party at the Electoral Commission;



(j) All Party Members of Parliament; and



(k) All Party Members who are Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives.



6) The presence of at least one-third (1/3) of the delegates to the National Annual Delegates Conference shall be necessary to constitute a quorum of the Conference.



7) The National Officers Elections shall be conducted in accordance with the following schedules:



i. Opening and Closing of Nominations - June 8-12, 2022



ii. Filing of Nomination - June 13-15, 2022



iii. Vetting of Aspirants - June 17-20, 2022



iv. Release of Vetting Report - June 22, 2022



v. Hearing of Appeals (if any) - June 24-25, 2022 (by National Appeals Committee)



vi. ELECTIONS - JULY 15-17, 2022



8) Nomination Forms shall be purchased by prospective Candidates or their representatives, from the National Elections Committee, at the NPP Headquarters, within working hours, after the payment of non-refundable Nomination Fee, as follows:



a) National Chairperson - Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc 20,000)



b) Vice Chairpersons - Fifteen Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc 15,000)



c) General Secretary - Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc 10,000)



d) All Other Positions - Eight Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc 8,000)



e) Special Wings (Youth/Women/Nasara) - Six Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc6,000)



9) For the avoidance of doubt, the Nomination Fee shall be paid at the point of picking Nomination Forms.



10) A prospective Candidate shall NOT be denied access to procure Nomination Forms.



11) A prospective Candidate shall be a registered voter and shall be required to produce his/her Biometric Voter ID Card issued by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.



12) A prospective Candidate shall be a known and active member of the Party in good standing for at least five(5) years. Good standing is demonstrated by active participation in Party activities, payment of dues and demonstrable commitment to abiding by the Constitution, and Rules and Regulations of the Party.



13) A prospective Candidate for any of the National Officers position shall be nominated by one(1) member of the Party’s National Council and seconded by twenty (20) known and active registered members of the Party. All the seconders shall be in good standing.



14) Three passport-sized photographs shall accompany each Nomination Form.



15) The National Elections Committee shall be responsible for the vetting of all prospective Candidates from 17th to 20th June, 2022.



16) Disqualified or aggrieved Aspirants/Members of the Party may petition the National Appeals Committee for redress from 24th – 25th June, 2022.



17) The National Appeals Committee is constituted as follows:



a. Hon. Dan Botwe - Chairman



b. Hon. Rev. S. K. Boafo - Member



c. Dr. Clifford Braimah - Member



d. Ms. Joyce Opoku Boateng - Member



e. Mr. Kwadwo Afari - Member



f. Iddi Muhayu-Deen - Member & Secretary



18) The decision of the National Appeals Committee shall be communicated on 26th June, 2022, which decision, shall be final and binding.



19) No member of the National Elections Committee or the National Appeals Committee shall be eligible to contest in the National Officers Elections.



20) Polling Station Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators, Constituency Executives, Regional Executives, External Branch Executives, MMDCEs, Ministers of State, and Deputy Ministers of State, who are desirous of contesting in the National Officers Elections, shall first resign their positions.



21) For identification purposes, delegates/voters shall use their Party Membership Identity (ID) Card, but where same is unavailable, National Voters ID will be admitted for the purpose of voting.



22) The National Album, submitted to the Electoral Commission by the Party’s National Secretariat, shall be used as the Register for the conduct of the elections.



23) Any delegate who appoints a proxy, shall apply to the National Elections Committee, not later than 1st July, 2022.



24) Positions to be contested for include:



a) National Chairperson



b) 1st National Vice-Chairperson



c) 2nd National Vice-Chairperson



d) 3rd National Vice-Chairperson



e) General Secretary



f) National Treasurer



g) National Organizer



h) National Women Organizer



i) National Youth Organizer



j) National Nasara Coordinator



25) For the avoidance of doubt, Article 10(6) of the Party Constitution provides that, “there shall be three(3) National Vice Chairpersons, ranked first, second and third, according to the number of votes received at the at the National Annual Delegates Conference.”



26) Any Member of the Party or Aspirant who feels aggrieved at any point in the process SHALL exhaust ALL available internal resolution mechanisms in accordance with the provisions of the Party Constitution, and the decision of the National Appeals Committee on the matter shall be final and binding.



DELEGATES FOR THE SPECIAL ORGANS OF THE PARTY



A. National Youth Wing



a) The National Youth Organizer and Deputies



b) All former National Youth Organizers and Deputies



c) All Regional Youth Organizers and Deputies



d) All Constituency Youth Organizers and Deputies



e) All External Branch Youth Organizers and Deputies



f) The TESCON President (or his representative in the absence of the President) from each of the recognized tertiary institutions in the country



g) All NPP Members of Parliament who are below 40 years



h) All Party Members who are Ministers, Deputy Ministers, MMDCEs below 40 years



B. Women’s Wing



a) National Women Organizer and Deputies



b) All former National Women Organizers and Deputies



c) All Regional Youth Organizers and Deputies



d) All Constituency Women Organizers and Deputies



e) All External Branch Women Organizers and Deputies



f) The TESCON Women Organizer (or her representative in the absence of the Women Organizer) from each of the recognized tertiary institutions in the country



g) All NPP Female Members of Parliament



h) All Female Party Members who are Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and MMDCEs



C. Nasara Wing



a) National Nasara Coordinator and Deputies



b) All former National Nasara Coordinators and Deputies



c) All Regional Nasara Coordinators and Deputies



d) All Constituency Nasara Coordinators and Deputies



e) All External Branch Nasara Coordinators and Deputies



f) The TESCON Nasara Coordinator (or his representative in the absence of the Nasara Coordinator) from each of the recognized tertiary institutions in the country



The Party is counting on the usual cooperation of all members in the conduct of these internal elections, in the interest of the Party.



Thank you.



...Signed...



JOHN BOADU



GENERAL SECRETARY