NPP Ashanti Regional Executives petition party's executive, Bawumia campaign team over Wontumi's 'unacceptable' conduct

Politics of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Some members of the Ashanti Regional Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have petitioned the party's national leadership and their flagbearer's campaign team to call the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Chairman Wontumi, to order.



They raised four (4) key issues that, if not resolved within the Ashanti Region, will jeopardise the party's chances of breaking the 8.



A statement signed by six (6) out of ten (10) of the regional executives and copied to Peacefmonline.com suggested that there is a ‘crack’ within the party in their stronghold - hence, the need for the party's national leadership to act swiftly or suffer the repercussions that may hinder the party's success in the December 7 general election.



“We respectfully request that you intervene and address these concerns promptly. Our collective success in the upcoming campaign activities hinges heavily on cohesive and proactive leadership at all levels.” A portion of the statement reads.



Read the statement below:



22nd March, 2024



The General Secretary,

New Patriotic Party,

Headquarters Accra.



SUBJECT: PETITION AGAINST ASHANTI REGIONAL CHAIRMAN OF NPP



Dear Sir,



I write on behalf of SIX ELECTED ASHANTI REGIONAL EXECUTIVES of the party to bring to your attention some disturbing issues relating to the performance of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP.



These issues can impact negatively on the party's unity and general effectiveness going into the 2024 general elections.



The issues are:



1. FAILURE TO CONVENE REGULAR REGIONAL EXECUTIVES COMMITTEE MEETINGS. For over four months now the regional chairman has failed to call for a Regional Executive Committee meeting. The absence of these regular meetings hampers our ability to address critical matters and undermines the democratic processes within the regional party.



2. NEGLECT OF REGIONAL EXECUTIVES OVER PARTY ISSUES THAT NEED CONSENSUS. The regional chairman always makes unilateral decisions without the involvement of the regional executives on matters bothering the governance of the party in the region. According to the Memo issued by the General Secretary dated 16th March 2024, the regional party was to liaise with their respective team leaders to select a date and venue for the inauguration of their various regional campaign coordinating teams but this never happened in our region but was unilaterally done by the chairman without the involvement and knowledge of the regional party. The regional chairman has failed to engage with regional executives on the formation of campaign committees. This neglect has been a disincentive to the strategic planning and execution of campaign activities, leading to inefficiencies and missed opportunities.



3. UNRESOLVED DIVISION: Among Constituency Chairmen. The regional chairman has not shown interest in resolving the divisions among constituency chairmen. These unresolved conflicts not only create internal strife but also weaken our collective ability to mobilize support and deliver on our party's objectives.



4. UNDERUTILIZATION OF PARTY STRUCTURES. Despite the available party structures in the region, the regional chairman has regrettably failed to effectively utilize them but prefers to work with his team at the neglect of the party structures. This underutilization diminishes the impact of our organizational framework and draws back our outreach and engagement capabilities.



These issues demand immediate attention to put things to ensure the smooth functioning of the party in the region and to uphold our values of transparency, inclusivity and effective leadership.



We respectfully request that you intervene and address these concerns promptly. Our collective success in the upcoming campaign activities hinges heavily on cohesive and proactive leadership at all levels.



We have resolved that the Sunday program should be postponed until the critical issues that have been raised are settled amicably.





Thank you for your attention.







Sincerely,



......Signed.........



1. PATRICK ACHEAMPONG (1ST REGIONAL VICE CHAIRMAN) - 0244162289

2. VICTORIA NYARKO OWUSU - ACHIAW ( 2ND REGIONAL VICE CHAIRPERSON) - 0592092691

3. ALLEN GYIMAH (REGIONAL ASSISTANT SECRETARY) - 0243441284

4. ZEINABU SALLOW (REGIONAL TREASURER) - 0244567056

5. FRANCIS ADOMAKO ( REGIONAL ORGANISER) - 0244236022

6. RAPHAEL PATRICK SARFO ( REGIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZER) - 0244860930





Distributions:



1. The Flagbearer,

New Patriotic Party.



2. The National Chairman,

New Patriotic Party,

Headquarters Accra.



3. Hon. Dan Botwe,

The Campaign Chairman.



4. The Chairman,

Regional Reconciliation Committee, Ashanti