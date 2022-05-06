NPP Ashanti Regional Chairmanship: Ben Ephson predicts landslide victory for COKA

Politics of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: purefmonline.com

Renowned pollster and Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson has predicted a landslide victory for Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA), an aspirant for the Chairmanship slot of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti region, Purefmonline.com reports.



The astute pollster in announcing his research findings on Kumasi-based Angel FM stated that the incumbent Chairman of the NPP in the region, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Wontumi) has dwindled the party’s chance at winning the admiration of the voting masses with his constant self-aggrandizement amongst other factors which have tipped the scale in favor of Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah.



He noted that, COKA comes in as an experienced political strategist and a seasoned Chairman with a proven track record at mobilizing personnel and a team player which makes him the preferred choice of the delegates since they easily identify with his attributes.



“Don’t underestimate the political sense of the delegates. They are very sophisticated now and are fully aware of the happenings in the region. The ones I spoke to in conducting this research listed a number of ineffectual activities of Wontumi of which they contend that the party will lose the 2024 elections to the NDC in the region if he (Wontumi) is given the nod again.”



Ben Ephson raised the concern that the incumbent Chairman lacks the requisite political fortitude and plan of action to help the NPP achieve its aim of ‘breaking the 8’.



“The voice of the delegates is clear on this one. They mentioned that a Chairman who can’t take personal initiatives to raise funds to put a befitting party building is not one that can come up with a master plan to win a general election for the party.



"If you ask me, I can confidently predict that Odeneho Kwaku Appiah is ahead of Wontumi in the Chairmanship race and he will win by a landslide margin,” he told the host, Kwame Tanko.