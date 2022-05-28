NPP Ashanti Reg. polls: Wontumi sweeps all 4 zones to retain his seat

General News of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Wontumi), incumbent regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party has garnered more votes compared to his close contender, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (Coka) in the ongoing NPP regional executives election in the Ashanti Region.



GhanaWeb's Ashanti Regional Correspondent indicates that after votes in all the four (4) zones were counted, Wontumi had gathered more votes than Coka whom many tipped to give the incumbent a thought race.



Below is the breakdown:



ZONE 1



WONTUMI = 115

COKA = 75



ZONE 2



WONTUMI = 111

COKA = 112



ZONE 3



WONTUMI = 107

COKA =54



More soon...



