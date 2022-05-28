You are here: HomeNews2022 05 28Article 1548233

General News of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP Ashanti Reg. polls: Wontumi sweeps all 4 zones to retain his seat

Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Wontumi), incumbent regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party has garnered more votes compared to his close contender, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (Coka) in the ongoing NPP regional executives election in the Ashanti Region.

GhanaWeb's Ashanti Regional Correspondent indicates that after votes in all the four (4) zones were counted, Wontumi had gathered more votes than Coka whom many tipped to give the incumbent a thought race.

Below is the breakdown:

ZONE 1

WONTUMI = 115
COKA = 75

ZONE 2

WONTUMI = 111
COKA = 112

ZONE 3

WONTUMI = 107
COKA =54

More soon...

