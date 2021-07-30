NPP Afigya Kwabre South youth want DCE retained

Regional News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The youth wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Afigya Kwabre South District are routing for the retention of their District Chief Executive (DCE), Christian Adu-Poku, to continue the good works he started during his first term of office.



According to the youth, his vision for the district, the current state of development and the state of ongoing development projects coupled with the peace and unity in the district are among the reasons they were calling for his retention.



The call for the retention of Mr Adu-Poku was announced by David Twumasi, Vice Chairman of the Kwabre Youth Development Forum (KWADEF) at a press conference at Kodie.



According to Mr Twumasi, although the DCE spent only two and half years into the first term of the government, the impact made by him was unparalleled and called for him to be retained to continue with the progress he was making for the good of the district.



“We are grateful to President Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo for giving us such wonderful and forward-looking leader who is poised to transform Afigya Kwabre South to its glory days and we have the firm belief that our leaders will reappoint Mr Adu-Poku, to continue his good works,” he said.



He described Mr Adu-Poku as a “down to earth person who operates an open door administration which gives us the opportunity to visit him at any point in time, listen to your issues and finds solution for you if it is within his means”.



The Vice-Chairman called for the leadership of the party and all those who matter most when it comes to the appointment of a DCE to reason with the youth and grassroots in mind before choosing who should be the DCE for Afigya Kwabre South District in the interest of peace, unity, harmony, cohesion and progress.



The Afigya Kwabre South District was carved out of the Afigya Kwabre District in 2017 into Afigya Kwabre South and North District after which Mr Adu-Poku was appointed as the first DCE.



Noble among the innovation introduced by him is the introduction of Kwabre Development Fund which led to the imposition of taxes on operations of quarries in the district leading to the assembly doubling internally generated funds since then.