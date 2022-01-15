NPP 2024 race: Apply rules fairly – Ex-MP tasks party

Politics of Saturday, 15 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A former MP for Obuasi East in the Ashanti Region has warned the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be wary of their actions in respect of the selective application of the guidelines for the organisation of the 2024 presidential primary.



Mr Edward Ennin issued this warning in an interview with Kwame Obeng Sarkodie, host of Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom on Friday, 14 January 2022.



According to him, if care was not taken, these selective actions on the part of the NEC of the party will be detrimental to the survival of the party going into the 2024 general elections.



“Why should there be selective applications of the rules and guidelines for the organisation of the party’s presidential primary?”



“Why should some people believed to be supporters of the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, be treated differently and supporters of the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, be treated otherwise, when they have been allegedly accused of committing the same crime as Alan supporters?” he asked.



Mr Ennin wondered why a sledgehammer should be used on the supporters of the Minister of Trade while supporters of the Vice-President are treated with kids’ gloves.



He noted that some MPs and regional executives have flouted the guidelines, yet the party's NEC has turned a blind eye to those.



This, he said, is unacceptable and does not augur well for building cohesion in the party going into an election with the mindset “to break the eight”.



Mr Ennin further questioned why some party members were suspended indefinitely for allegedly supporting Mr Kyerematen.



“These suspended officers of the party are not ‘Johnny Just Come’ like the Vice-President and his followers in the party,” he lamented.



He was angry with the aides of the Vice-President, who had taken to social media to denigrate the personality of Mr Kyerematen.



“If these aides care to know, they have been given a job to help arrest the falling cedi and not go on some of these useless errands on behalf of the Vice-President,” he stated.



He advised them to focus on fixing the economy and not be fixated on who will become flag-bearer.