NPP 2024 flagbearer race: 'There shall be no coronation in the party, it is alien' - Kwabena Agyapong

Former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, has disclosed people in the party should be allowed to vote for a candidate of their choice as the party goes to elect a flagbearer for the party for the 2024 general elections.



He explains that candidates should not forced down the throat of party members because of a certain tribal political agenda.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' program, he explained that the NPP has a tradition of democracy where people are allowed to elect a candidate of their choice.



"This is a united party that represented the whole country Ghana, so I become remorseful when some people say it is three gates . . ." he said, adding that we should reduce the ethnic tension that has germinated in the country.



"There shall be no coronation in the NPP. It is alien to us," he emphasized.



He maintained that the NPP has a tradition and that should be maintained and followed.



