NPP 'Serial callers' in Western North support incumbent Chairman

Politics of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: GNA

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Serial callers in the Western North Region, have rooted for the retainment of Mr William Benjamin Assuah as the Regional Chairman of the party.



The group has therefore picked forms for the incumbent to contest in the upcoming regional elections.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after picking up the nomination forms, Mr Daniel Awuah, Dwenase-Kokokrom Polling station chairman, who doubles as the chairman for the Serial Callers Association told the GNA that the Association was motivated by the leadership qualities of the Regional Chairman.



He said it would be in the party’s interest to maintain him as Regional Chairman to enhance the ‘Breaking the Eight' agenda.



He indicated that Mr Assuah supported the party at the grassroot by resourcing them especially party communicators hence the need for delegates to vote and maintain him as Regional Chairman.



The Association appealed to delegates to make broader consultations in their respective electoral areas, as to who was best fit for the task ahead and allow party interest to guide them in voting.