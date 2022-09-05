NPC launches project to build capacities of women to prevent violent extremism

General News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: Edem Agblevor, ISD

The National Peace Council (NPC) has launched a six-month project in Accra to enhance the capacity of 200 women and youth in the Bono and Greater Accra regions to prevent and counter violent extremism and terrorism in the country.



The project, under the theme "Preventing Violent Extremism: The Gender Perspective and Women's Role, is a collaboration with the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI) and would take place in seven communities.



The beneficiaries will be drawn from areas with a history of electoral violence, high population density, gangsterism, land guards, and the high penetration of economic activities due to the presence of populated market centres that make them vulnerable.



The areas include Ashaiman, Madina, Mamobi, Newtown, Nima, Odododiodoo, and Techiman.



The NPC Board Chairman, Rev Dr. Ernest Adu Gyamfi, said the project would train a new generation of women and peace activists to actively promote peace and help prevent and counter violent extremism in their communities.



He said the 2022 Global Peace Index had confirmed the threat of violent extremism and terrorism in West Africa, adding that though Ghana was enjoying the accolades as the most peaceful in the sub-region, the possibilities of insurgencies in neighbouring countries overflowing should not be discounted.



However, he said Ghana’s place in the sub-region as one of the few stable democracies must be jealously guarded to avoid any act that would derail the democratic gains, the country had achieved over the last three decades.



Rev. Gyamfi said the project was in line with the mandate of the council to maintain peace in the country by engaging different stakeholders, especially women, and youth who often bore the brunt of the negative impact of the conflicts.



Beyond the project, he said, the council would continue to build a stronger and inclusive society that considers the youth as critical players in the peace-building efforts.



The Political Counsellor of the Canadian High Commissioner, Grace Lee, said the project was one of the five sponsored by Canada in Ghana as part of its contribution to peacebuilding and socio-economic development.



Describing Ghanaian women as a strong force in society and recognizing their important role with the youth, she said it was important that they were not left behind in the fight against terrorism.



The Deputy Director of the Conflict Management and Resolution at the NPC, Frank Bodza, said beneficiaries of the project would be trained on the vigilantism and related offences Act and other preventive techniques.