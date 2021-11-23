NMC to receive GHC6.3 million for 11 staff members from 2022 budget

General News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Finance Minister presents 2022 budget statement before parliament



Budget contains estimates for maintaining MDA staff



National Media Commission has a staff strength of 11 per budget



The government of Ghana intends to spend some GHC6,342,000.00 on some staff of the National Media Commission for the year 2022.



This was revealed when the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori Atta on November 17, 2021, presented before parliament, government’s financial plans for the coming year.



The budget statement presented before the house contained governments expenditure plans and revenue mobilization estimates.



On Page 265 of the budget which is designated for Ministries, Departments Staff Establishment and cost for the upcoming year, the Finance Ministry outlined the expenditure plans for maintaining a staff strength of the various MDAs.



As sighted by GhanaWeb, the National Media Commission is one of some MDAs, who despite their relatively small staff size, have been allocated a significant budget for the coming year.



With a staff strength of 11, the NMC staff will be paid an average of GHC44,349.00 as monthly wage for the year 2022.



Others worth noting are the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs which has been allocated GHC3,363,000.00 for a staff strength of 20.



