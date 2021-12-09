NMC replies Onua Fm/TV over response to Captain Smart’s ‘unsavoury comments’

General News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

The National Media Commission (NMC) has raised concerns over response from Onua TV/Onua Fm when the media firm was asked to address unprofessional and inciteful broadcast of its presenter Blessed Godsbrain Smart aka Captain Smart.



The NMC described the response from the Onua Fm/TV is a strain from free expression to accord with the egregious conduct of its presenter Captain Smart.



Captain Smart was recently arrested by the Nima Divisional Police Command on December 2 for making “some unsavoury pronouncements that according to the security service hinge on peace and security”.



Before his arrest, the NMC issued a letter to the media firm asking that they deal with the conduct of their presenter.



But the media firm in their response described the letter from the NMC as stack on free speech and press freedom.



“It is unfortunate for the NMC to prejudge and conclude on such a matter as contained in its letter without giving Captain Smart, Onua TV, and Onua FM the opportunity to be heard.



“As a stakeholder, we call on NMC to retract its letter under reference and to comply with the procedures under Act 449, 1993 in resolving these matters,” part of the letter said.



The Chairman

Board of Directors

Onua Fm/Onua TV

c/o Media General GH Ltd

12 Kanda Avenue



Accra December 8, 2021



Dear Sir/Madam



REGULATORY CONCERNS AT ONUA FM/ONUA TV



On December 2, 2021, we issued a “cease and desist” letter to the management of Onua Fm to address unprofessional and inciteful broadcast arising from a presenter’s call for insurrection against the state and its institutions. The presenter had called for an “uprising” in Ghana and expressed surprise at the lack of response from the military and other institutions.



In writing to management, we had hoped that they could provide leadership to bring the station’s content in line with acceptable standards. However, two issues have raised doubt about that hope.



First, we have become aware of a press release in which your management sought to strain free expression to accord with the egregious conduct of the presenter.



Second, management of the station, in their response to us, left the matters in issue and rather grieved over complaints settlement procedures which had nothing to do with the “cease and desist” letter.



It is unclear to us whether management appreciate the regulatory import of these actions.



We therefore bring the matter to your attention for your necessary action.



Yours faithfully,



George Sarpong



Executive Secretary