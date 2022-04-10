NMC orders Accra FM to apologize to Rebecca Akufo-Addo over corruption allegation

General News of Sunday, 10 April 2022

Accra FM airs allegations against Rebecca Akufo-Addo



First Lady, Rebecca Foundation petition NMC



Accra FM accepts mistake and agrees to apologize



Accra FM has been ordered by the National Media Commission, NMC, to apologize to First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo for malicious reports that it published against the First Lady and her outfit, the Rebecca Foundation.



The Foundation and its founder, petitioned the NMC following a January 11, 2022, programme that aired on the station's 'The Citizen Show' on which allegations of corruption and malfeasance were made against the First Lady and her foundation.



According to a Daily Guide newspaper report, the station in their response to the NMC admitted that they could not validate their claims, and expressed their preparedness to comply with the demands of the foundation and the decision of the commission.



The NMC's Complaints Settlement Committee, subsequently directed the radio station to apologise based on the admission by the station that it erred in the allegations.



The station is also said to have affirmed that having failed to substantiate the allegations made on their channel, they were also willing to retract the publication and apologise to the First Lady and her foundation.



Portions of the Daily Guide report stated thus: "The commission said by admitting that they broadcast the material without prior verification, Accra FM failed to live up to the ethical standards required of a broadcaster.



"It directed the parties to agree on the terms of apology to be rendered by the radio station in line with the appropriate provisions in the NMC Complaint Settlement procedures.



"The commission commended the station for accepting to apologise and retract the publication, but noted that their admission of error did not take away the professional requirement for verification and fact-checking before publication," it added.



Brief about the Bobie vs. State case:



Accra FM presenter, Kwabena Bobie Ansah was arrested on Thursday, February 10 for making unsubstantiated allegations against the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia.



The journalist accused the duo of “fraudulently granting themselves state lands at AU Village, around the Kotoka International Airport for the construction of [the] Rebecca Foundation, a non-governmental project.”



The broadcaster, per the police charge sheet made the allegations on January 10, 2022. However, investigations into the matter revealed that it was false.



He has been charged with the publication of false news and offensive conduct following which a Kaneshie District Court granted him a GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties.