NMC denounces ‘killer student nurse’

General News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Nursing and Midwifery of Ghana has dissociated itself from a viral video in which a supposed student nurse is threatening to kill clients she comes into contact with.



In a release dated August 15, 2022, and copied to the NMC condemned the actions of the supposed student, noting that such statements contravene the professional code of conduct for nurses.



"The attention of the Nursing and Midwifery Council(N&MC) has been drawn to a social media publication in which a purported nursing student in uniform is seen making a claim that she will kill any client who seeks her service as a Nurse because she was forced to pursue nursing against her will.



"The Council disassociates itself from the video and also states unequivocally that it places great importance on issues of professional conduct for nursing and midwifery students, nurses and midwives thus condemns such act,” the NMC said.



The council stated that it has since commenced investigations to identify the culprit and deal with her according to the sanctions enshrined in its code of conduct.



In the viral video, the student nurse, who was in a nursing uniform, is heard asking her potential clients to run away from her.



According to her, her clients risk losing their lives as she was forced into the profession which is not her interest.









Watch the viral video below:



