NLC moves to avert teacher strike

General News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has summoned three teacher unions which jointly announced an intention to embark on a strike action today, Friday, October 1.



At an August 10, 2021 press conference, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) together with the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana (CCT-Ghana) served notice to strike as a result of non-payment of transfer grants, increase in contact hours of teachers and non-payment of the Covid funds promised them at the height of the viral disease last year.



But before they activate their intention, the NLC invited the leadership of the three teacher unions to get to the negotiation table.



In an interview with Media General‘s Daniel Opoku on the eve of the intended strike, GNAT’s General Secretary Thomas Musah Tanko said they have since appeared before the Commission on two occasions with the latest on Thursday, September 23.



“We are very hopeful,” he stressed.



“We are positive and we are encouraged because the last thing to happen is to begin to throw our hands in despair. So, we are at the table an engaging in good faith. We are ready and engaging in good faith and we believe that all of us will do same.”



As a result of the development, the intended strike has been stalled.



The NLC has directed the unions and the Ministry of Education to resolve all outstanding issues by mid-November.