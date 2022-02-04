NLC directs SSA-UOG to suspend strike

Regional News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: GNA

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed the Senior Staff Association of Ghana-Universities of Ghana (SSA-UOG) to immediately call off its strike action and resume work.



The Commission directed the Government to do everything possible to pay the outstanding pension arrears to SSA-UOG by the end of March 2021.



It also directed parties to continue negotiations and report to the Commission by the end of April 2021.



A statement signed by Mr. Effiba Amihere, Director of Legal Affairs for NLA for Mr. Ofosu Asamoah, Executive Secretary, NLC, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said.





The directive was on a dispute meeting heard on Wednesday, January 27, between the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) and SSA-UOG and the National Pension Authority Regulations.



The meeting was on the non-payment of tier 2 pension arrears of SSA-UOG, delay in the award of market premier and non-basic allowance, and failure by the FWSC to engage SSA-UOG on their condition of service.



Present at the meeting were representatives of SSA-UOG, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission.



The SSA-UOG declared a nationwide industrial strike from Thursday, January 21, 2021.



The group hinted of their action as a result of “government’s persistent failure to address their concerns” in a statement signed by Mr. Zakaria Mohammed, the National Chairman of SSA-UOG, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.



In October 2020, the Association, which is made up of non-teaching senior staff in public universities, suspended its strike in demand of better conditions of service, after the NLC secured an injunction barring it from continuing the action.