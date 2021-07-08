NLC directs Pantang hospital workers to resume immediately

Health News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The National Labor Commission (NLC) has directed striking workers of Pantang Psychiatric Hospital to resume work immediately.



This follows the Commission’s hearing on Wednesday, July 7 on grievances brought before it by the workers.



Five health unions including the Ghana Medical Association and the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) were at the hearing.



Respondents the Ghana Health Service (GHS) were also present together with the Deputy Minister of Employment and Labor Relations as well as officials from the Ministry of Health.



Having heard parties, the Commission directed, among others, that all the workers who have been on strike since Monday, June 28 must resume immediately.



The Ministry of Interior, Ministry of National Security and the Municipal Security Council have also been tasked to ensure the safety and security of the workers from hence.



The Ministry of Health has also been given two months within which to construct a fence wall around the entire hospital.



Aside all these, the parties have been asked to go back to the discussion board to discuss the way forward. This must be done with a representative from the National Security.



The Commission has scheduled Wednesday, August 4 to receive a report on all its directives.