NLA will increase revenue for Ghana – Sammi Awuku

General News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

The newly-appointed Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku, has said that he has had a series of meetings with the staff and management of the NLA after assuming office in his bid to increase the revenue generation for Ghana.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed the former National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to head the NLA.



He joined the authority after staff had threatened to withdraw their services over non-payment of lottery wins for several months.



The workers in March 2021 also said the poor management of the authority also resulted in the inability to pay salaries for the month of February 2021.



Mr. Awuku said in a tweet after his first meeting with the staff that “Good start at the Fortune House today. Great interactions with both Management and Staff at the Authority in our bid to increase revenue for Ghana.”



