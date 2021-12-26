NLA to discard 25-year-old operation machines for state-of-the-art gadgets

General News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) Sammi Awuku has mentioned that the Authority intends to discard its 25-years-old operation machines in 2022.



According to him, as part of its celebrations for its 60th Anniversary, the Authority will discard its operation machines for new ones.



He believes that this will help the Authority generate income for the people of Ghana.



Making this announcement at the Authority’s Festival of Carols and Nine Lessons which was attended by Second Lady Samira Bawumia he said “we are proud to inform the board that we will discard our 25 years old operation machines which will be replaced with modern ones to get the best out of our games.



Sammi Awuku indicated that the NLA intends to improve on its games and make them even more enjoyable.



He used the opportunity to call on staff and management of the Authority to commit to the agenda of the National Lottery Authority in the coming year.



Sammi Awuku took advantage of the occasion to introduce the Deputy Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) Anna Horma Miezeh.



He called on the staff to support her thrive, notifying her that claims of NLA being a “mafia” institution is not true and that she will survive with the can-do spirit.