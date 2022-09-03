NLA storms Cape Coast Fetu Afhye with godmother money-making machines

General News of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Source: Philip Owusu, Contributor

For the first time in the sixty years of its existence, the National Lottery Authority (NLA) is taking its draw machines christened, the Godmother money-making machine that draws the golden numbers to the Oguaa Fetu Afahye.



The machines left their secured resting place inside the famous Brenna Hall of the NLA’s Head Office this dawn amid tight security on its journey to the Central Regional Capital, Cape Coast.



Cape Coast was alive when the machines, escorted by a combined team of security personnel, made their way to the Oguaamanhen’s Palace where the Authority’s biggest weekly draw, the National Weekly Lotto will be held live.



Patrons and the general public will also have an exciting opportunity of witnessing the draw being presented by ace Actor Akrobeto, Comedian Kalybos, actress Jessica Williams and the Authority’s presenters, Beryl Adom, Nancy Darko and Vanessa Essel.



According to the Director-General, Mr. Samuel Awuku, the Authority as part of efforts to dispel the myth about its Game and Draws has initiated what it terms Community Draws.



“Many people believe the falsehood peddled about the draw because they have never witnessed one. In bringing the draw to the people, it helps them appreciate the process from start to finish, realizing there is no manipulation whatsoever”.



Mr. Awuku said the objective is also to educate people on the transparency and integrity of the draw, especially to dismiss the activities of fraudsters who purport to give out leaked winning numbers on WhatsApp and Facebook.



In April 2022, NLA electrified Easter revelers in Kwahu-Obomeng with the National Lotto Draw. Some players who publicly declared they had won couldn’t hide their excitement and asked the Authority to hold more community draws.



It was a win-win situation however as NLA also raked in over One million Ghana cedis.



NLA is expecting to have a good show on Saturday 3rd September 2022 at 7:15 pm at the forecourt of the Oguaa Manhene’s Palace for the live draw of the National Weekly Lotto.



The draw will also be telecast live on United Television.