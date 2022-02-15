NLA receives GHc2 million from Dr Frank Adjei's firm

General News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Lotto and Lotteries Company Limited owned by Dr. Frank Awuah Adjei has paid the sum of GHc2 million to the National Lottery Authority (NLA) as the license fees for the operation of lotto under Act 722 and Act 844.



Lotto and Lotteries Company Limited has fully paid for GHc1.5 million to NLA as the required license fee to operate Lotto under Act 722.



Again, Lotto and Lotteries Company Limited has fully paid GHc500,000 to NLA as the required license fee for operating lotto under Act 844.



The initiative of licensing of Operators of Private Sector Lotto by the National Lottery Authority (NLA) was started by the previous Board of NLA under the leadership of Togbe Francis Seth Nyonyo as Board Chairman and Hon. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw as the Director-General. The initiative became possible due to a five year partnership agreement that was entered into between Veterans Administration, Ghana (VAG) and the National Lottery Authority (NLA) to generate revenue from the Banker-to-Banker Lotto Operators and their agents to support national development.



Lotto and Lotteries Company Limited is the biggest private sector lotto operator having several Agents and Writers across the Country.



The headquarters of Lotto and Lotteries Company is in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.



According to Dr. Frank Awuah Adjei, his company and Agents will always support Government, the Board and Management of National Lottery Authority(NLA) to generate revenue for national development. Dr. Frank Adjei was grateful to the current Board and Management of National Lottery Authority(NLA) for continuing the licensing of Private Sector Lotto Operators so that they can also contribute to jobs and wealth creation across the Country.



Dr. Frank Awuah Adjei encourages other Lotto Operators across the Country to pay their license fees so that individually and collectively they would be able to support the Board and current Management of National Lottery Authority(NLA) under the leadership of Togbe Francis Seth Nyonyo(Board Chairman) and Mr. Samuel Awuku(Director-General) to generate revenue for Government, and for national development.