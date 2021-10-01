NLA donates motor bikes to ministry police station

Regional News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

As part of the National Lottery Authority’s commitment to giving back to society, the Authority this morning led by the Director-General, Mr. Sammi Awuku donated high-performance Motorbikes to the Ministry Police Station to augment their police visibility and patrol efforts.



Background



The Ghana Police service in 2018 established the Motor Bikes Patrol Unit (MBPU) to help the police rapidly deal with crime and related matters, the Ministry Police Station on the basis of this initiative in June 2021 made a request to the National Lottery Authority to help them in the acquisition of motorbikes to increase their patrol and crime prevention efforts



The National Lottery Authority through the NLA Good Causes Foundation this morning handed over two (2) patrol motorbikes to the Police.



Delivering the motorbikes, Mr. Sammi Awuku reiterated the Authority’s vision of using the NLA Good Causes Foundation to strengthen the Authority’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts.



"Our Act mandates us to use proceeds of our games to help the society, underprivileged people, the aged and destitute children, it is this reason we are helping the Police in their crime-fighting and prevention mandate duties."



The Director-General bemoaned the lack of maintenance culture in our public service space and urged the Ministry police to take steps properly to maintain these bikes to help them carry out their duties.



Superintendent Florence Owusu the Ministry’s District Police Commander who was accompanied by her District Crime Officer and other officers were elated about the gesture and thanked the NLA for coming to their aid. She promised they will take good care of the donation with the hope of getting more support to carry out their duties. They thanked the NLA management for always coming to the aid of the Police service.