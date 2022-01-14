NIB arrests fake ‘medical doctor’

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fake doctor accused of treating cancer patient



I misrepresented myself as a medical doctor and a lecturer at the University of Ghana, says ‘fake doctor’



Fake doctor reveals he obtained medical training by reading journals



A 49-year-old man posing as a doctor in parts of Accra has been nabbed by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).



The suspect, 'Professor Doctor Kwabena Agyapong Kissi', is said to have been using a fake professional profile to deceive his innocent clients, claiming to be a lecturer at the University of Ghana since 2017.



Even though he does not operate in a facility, he is reported to have been plying the medical trade based on recommendations from some of his victims.



He is also said to have prescribed medication to some victims including cancer patients with claims that he is a surgeon at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



The suspect upon an interrogation with NIB revealed that he was not an employee of the University of Ghana.



He adds medication he had prescribed to over 25 patients had worked for them.



According to Dailygraphic, “details of a prescription form from the Korle Bu Hospital obtained, showed that the suspect had administered some medications, suspected to be drugs from unsuspecting patients.”



The quack ‘Professor Doctor’, who does not operate a health facility, is alleged to have been plying the medical trade since 2017, based on recommendations from some of his victims.



The self-acclaimed doctor has also used that designation to endorse the forms of some unsuspecting passport applicants.



The suspect in an interview with DailyGraphic said he only misrepresented himself as a lecturer and medical doctor to some people.



“I misrepresented myself as a medical doctor and a lecturer at the University of Ghana, when I am not,” he stated.



When asked about his medical training, the suspect claimed he had read several medical journals after graduating in Biological Sciences from the University of Ghana many years ago.



