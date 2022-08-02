NIA was not set up with a specific deadline – Professor Attafuah

General News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, has said that the authority was not set up with a specific deadline for citizens to access their cards.



According to him, the authority prescribed by law was set up for Ghanaians to get their cards at their leisure and pleasure.



He further explained that the authority operates like the hospitals that allow people to go in and patronise services as and when they need to, 3news reports.



"NIA was not set up with a specific deadline," he said.



"NIA is an organisation set up in perpetuity. What that means is that we are to deliver our mandate pretty much the same like the hospital or a maternity ward that people go there as and when they need to."



He also added that despite the deadline for SIM card registration, the authority will not be able to provide and or replace cards for Ghanaians before September 30.



His comments follow the announcement of an extension of the initial July 31 deadline for the re-registration of SIM Cards. The Minister of Communications and Digitization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, on Sunday, July 31, 2022, stated that she has 'reluctantly' agreed to extend the time to September 30.



The second deadline extension she revealed was upon consultations.



"Upon consultation, the Government has decided to grant a final conditional extension. The program will be extended to September 30 to end on the anniversary of its commencement, which will give us one full year of SIM re-registration," the minister stated.