NIA to update Parliament on Ghana Card registration

Source: GNA

Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Deputy Majority Leader has informed Parliament that the Minister for Communications and officials of the National Identification Authority (NIA) have been invited to update members on the ongoing registration of citizens for the “Ghana Card”.



He explained that the NIA officials would engage the House during the Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.



Additionally, the meeting is intended to discuss the continuing registration of citizens towards the acquisition of the ECOWAS Identity Card also known as the “Ghana Card” and other electronic registrations currently going on in the country.



Mr Afenyo-Markin made the announcement when he presented the Business Statement for the fifth week ending Friday, February 25, 2022.



Mr Afenyo-Markin also informed the House that President Nana Akufo-Addo would deliver the message on the State of the Nation on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in accordance with article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.



He clarified that though March 3, 2022, does not fall next week but members are being prompted in advance to prepare themselves for the occasion.



Mr Afenyo-Markin also told the House that there would be a Joint Caucus Meeting on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, to discuss pertinent issues affecting members.



He said the Leadership of the House would take part in the discussions and resolve important issues that affect members.