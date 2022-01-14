NIA to rectify anomalies on 106,000 Ghana cards

General News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The National Identification Authority, NIA, says it is rectifying anomalies detected on one hundred and six thousand Ghana Cards before issuing them to their rightful owners.



This came up after the Authority successfully solved a technical challenge it encountered two weeks ago.



A Corporate Affairs officer of NIA, Henry Myers Aboagye revealed to GBC NEWS that most of the instances where applicants do not receive their Ghana Cards months after registering are cases of double registration dating back to 2008.



Mr. Aboagye admitted that the Authority is faced with some challenges at its district offices, and the Authority has taken steps to resolve these issues.



Mr. Aboagye said all persons facing challenges using their Ghana Cards should report at any of its district offices for the problem to be rectified.



Mr. Aboagye said consultations are ongoing for a possible extension of the deadline for the SIM card re-registration