NIA takes delivery of first batch of Kantanka cars

The National Identification Authority on Monday, December 2021 took delivery of 18 Oman Ma pickup vehicles from the Kantanka Automobile Company.



The presentation of the 18 vehicles the first batch 85 cars being manufactured by the Ghanaian automobile firm for the NIA.



At a brief handing over ceremony, the Corporate Affairs Director of Kantanka automobile espoused that the vehicles are exclusively produced for the Ghanaian condition.



He applauded the NIA for believing in the Kantanka brand and assured of timely delivery of the remaining cars.



He leveraged the opportunity to appeal to public and patriotic institutions to patronize Kantanka cars since its cost-effective.



“We commend the institution for believing in a Ghanaian product. This is the first batch and this is really made for Ghanaian terrain. This is made in Ghana and we believe in it.



“At Kantanka, we believe in experiencing Africa and we are urging every government institution and individual to patronize the Kantanka products.”