NIA suspends registration at Kpeshie over alleged machine theft

Regional News of Monday, 17 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NIA, SIM card re-registration ongoing



NCA to open more registration centres



NIA suspends registration till further notice at Kpeshie



The National Identification Authority(NIA) is reported to have suspended an ongoing registration and issuance of cards at the Kpeshie Zonal Centre in Accra after the theft of their machine.



The authority has however posted a notice at the centre indicating that the exercise has been suspended until further notice, Starrfmnews reports.



Meanwhile, the National Communication Authority (NCA) has said, to ease congestion at registration centres, plans have been made for the deployment of additional registration points across the country.



In a statement, the NCA noted that it understands the frustration and inconvenience of customers in their bid to complete the second stage of the SIM Card registration process.



“As a result, the NCA has been working assiduously with MNOs and the SIM Card registration application developer to improve the registration process and mitigate the current challenges,” the NCA assured.



The authority has catalogued some measures to improve the exercise which include, the deployment of additional registration points commensurate with the subscriber numbers of each MNO to ease the congestion.



“In this regard, outlets such as distributors’ shops, retail centres and other agent touchpoints across the country are being used for the SIM registration exercise.”