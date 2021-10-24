NIA suspends Ghana card registration in 34 GRA district offices

General News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced the suspension of the ongoing registration exercise, for the Ghana card in all the 34 Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) centres.



The suspension of the exercise will start from Monday, October 25, 2021, to November 2, 2021.



The NIA explained in a statement that the temporal suspension of registration will enable them to deploy their own staff nationwide to continue the exercise.



However, the NIA says persons who wish to register could visit the headquarters.



Read their full statement below:



