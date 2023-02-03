NIA’s response to Rev. Kusi Boateng’s Ghana Card saga is meandering and circumlocutory – Ablakwa

General News of Friday, 3 February 2023

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has reacted to the statement issued by the National Identification Authority (NIA) regarding the issuance of a Ghana card to Adu Gyamfi also known as Rev. Just Boateng.



The NIA has described Ablakwa’s statement and allegations as lacking merit and asked the public to ignore him.



Reacting to the response from the NIA, Ablakwa described the statement as meandering and circumlocutory.



He said “It is now a notorious fact that Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng was appointed to the Board of the National Cathedral of Ghana by President Akufo-Addo as Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng. It is also incontestable that the National Cathedral incorporation documents and other companies incorporated bear the name Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng. He has simultaneously used Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and acquired supporting national IDs for his fraudulent modus operandi.”



He has also denied making assertions that the man of God was issued with two different cards as stated by the NIA.



“And for the record, at no point did I assert that the NIA issued two cards with the names Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi. I have been consistent in revealing that contrary to what many Ghanaians may expect, there is no Victor Kusi Boateng in the NIA database.



"That was quite a piteous and mediocre attempt at discrediting an MP simply carrying out his constitutional oversight mandate. I shall duly ignore the other distortions and deliberate obfuscations.



"The NIA may want to desist from pedestrian distortions and get to work with other state institutions with the objective of achieving credible data integration and thereby preventing collective embarrassment from another Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng—Kwabena Adu Gyamfi saga.”



The NIA clearly confirms my unimpeachable and unassailable finding that they issued a Ghana Card in the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and with a different date of birth contrary to other IDs & incorporation documents issued by government.



How pathetic and incredulous that despite all the verbose claims by the NIA of an integrated identification system, one individual styled as both Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi has been incredibly successful at outwitting multiple state institutions with his double identity— institutions which include the NIA, GRA, Office of the Registrar of Companies, DVLA and the Passport Office. This terribly exposes the shallowness of the NIA’s integration grandstanding.



The NIA may want to desist from pedestrian distortions and get to work with other state institutions with the objective of achieving credible data integration and thereby preventing collective embarrassment from another Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng—Kwabena Adu Gyamfi saga.