NIA extends Ghana Card issuance in some selected districts

The National Identification Authority (NIA), Tuesday, extended the Ghana Card Issuance exercise to Saturday, June 27, in some selected districts.



The NIA was scheduled to end the card insurance blitz today, Tuesday, June 23, but extended the issuance in districts that received their Card Issuance Albums late.



The affected districts are; Adansi South (New Edubiase), Asante Akim Central, Afigya Kwabre South, Asante Akyem North, Atwima Kwanwoma, Afigya Kwabre North, Sene West, Sene East and Asokore Mampong in 31 centres.



The rest are; Krachi East in 16 centres, Akatsi South in 10 centres, Asokwa four centres, Adansi South (Akrofrom) in only one centre.



A statement signed by Head of Corporate Affairs of the NIA, Francis Palmdeti, urged all applicants who are yet to collect their Ghana Cards to go to their respective Card Issuance Centres for their cards.





