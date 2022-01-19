NIA distances itself from SIM re-registration

General News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

The National Identification Authority has defined its role in the ongoing SIM re-registration exercise being undertaken by telecommunication service providers (Telcos) on behalf of the National Communication Authority.



In a response letter to a request for information to ascertain the synergy of data collected by the Telcos and the database of the NIA, the Executive Secretary of NIA, Professor Kenneth Agyeman Attefuah said his outfit cannot guarantee an integration of the two sets of data.



He further noted that the ongoing exercise is exclusive to the NCA and that the NIA had no input in the development of the software being used for the SIM re-registration exercise.



“NIA is unable to confirm that the biometric data to be collected by the NCA for the purpose described above will meet the standard to enable successful verification against the National Identification System (NIS) database,” the letter said.

“The use of an App that is not developed or certified by NIA to rend the Ghana Card using a two-step data collection and verification process is outside NIA's control. NIA is, therefore, unable to guarantee the results of such a process,” he wrote in a letter sighted by GhanaWeb.



A copy of the letter has been shared by the Vice President of IMANI Center for Policy & Education, Selorm Branttie on his Facebook page.



The Ghana Card issued by the NIA is the mandated form of identification for the SIM re-registration.



The ongoing SIM re-registration exercise has attracted several concerns and criticism from various individuals and institutions.



Amongst concerns of proper legal framework to regulate the ongoing exercise, Selorm Branttie is one of over 10 prominent Ghanaians who have declared February 8 as ‘No Calls Day’ to register their displeasure with the exercise.



The group identified as Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers are demanding a halt to the ongoing SIM re-registration to pave way for extended consultations.



