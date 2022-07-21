NIA boss reveals why cards have been printed but not issued

General News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Over 15.7 million Ghana cards issued so far, NIA boss



It's a criminal offense to have a double-registered Ghana card, NIA boss



808,493 cards have been printed but not issued, NIA boss



The Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Prof. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, has revealed why some Ghanaians are yet to receive their Ghana cards despite them being printed.



According to him, there are many reasons why some people are yet to receive their cards. One of them, he adds, includes double registration, which is a criminal offence.



Other reasons he says include a change of vital data in the custody of the authorities, such as bio-data, among others.



He said until these issues are rectified, individuals will not receive their cards.



“There are people who have double-registered. That is potentially a criminal offence. Those are being individually investigated. There are those whose cards have gone into adjudication, not because of double registration but because they have sought to change their vital data in the custody of the authority, such as bio-data. For such people, the system arrests their application, and it joins a queue.



“For such people, until the outstanding issues are rectified, they can’t receive their cards,” citinewroom.com quoted Prof. Attafuah



Prof. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah also revealed that about 15.7 million Ghanaians have currently received their Ghana cards.



According to Prof. Attafuah, per the available data, 16,969,034 people have registered for the Ghana Card, but about 16,535,623 cards have been printed as of today.



He said that about 15,702,719 cards have been issued, whereas some 808,493 cards have been printed but not issued.



