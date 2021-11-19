NHIS is a cardinal instrument to provide healthcare to Ghanaians – CEO

General News of Friday, 19 November 2021

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIS), has indicated that the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) remains a cardinal instrument to provide healthcare to all residents in Ghana.



Speaking at the NHIS week celebration dubbed ‘NHIA Data Day’, Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby said the scheme remains the only vehicle and road on which Universal Health Care (UHC) is going to drive because UHC by 2030 remained a target the NHIS was committed to through digitization.



“NHIS [is] a cardinal instrument to provide healthcare to all residents in Ghana. The NHIS is the vehicle and road on which UHC drives.



“Our digitization momentum to increase our membership and expand the availability of quality healthcare services is on course – this will be achieved by 2030,” Dr. Dsane-Selby explained.



She stressed that UHC by 2030 is not a mirage but it is achievable and the NHIA is committed to the agenda.



Dr Lydia Dsane-Selby further noted that the scheme was in good standing and has been making surpluses for four years in a row.



"We have been in surplus for four years, and it keeps rising, we are in good standing. But additions and changes in our benefits package has an implication and we must do it step by step and in an evidence-based way."