NHIS cards to be replaced by Ghana cards by December

Health News of Friday, 17 September 2021

• The Ghana Card is being modified



• By December, the NHIS card will no longer be used



• The Ghana Card will now be used to access healthcare in Ghana



By December this year, the Ghana Card will replace the National Health Insurance Scheme’s card.



This, according to the Ashanti Regional Director of the NHIA, Kwadwo Tweneboa-Kodua, means that the nearly half of the Ghanaian population registered onto the NHIS will now have to use the Ghana Card to access healthcare services in public facilities and registered private outfits in the country, reports graphic.com.



The NHIA boss made this known at the authority's mid-year review meeting in Kumasi. He noted that the authority is intensifying its public education on the new arrangement, all in an effort to ensure a smooth running of the exercise.



It is the expectation of the NHIS that the merging of the two cards would be cost-effective to the country.



"In line with the government's agenda on digitisation, the NHIA has deployed a number of digital solutions to bring about efficiency and effectiveness in its service delivery to all Ghanaians.



"I would, therefore, challenge management and staff of NHIA district offices to intensify education on the use of the mobile renewal service code of *929#, so that NHIS members can easily renew their membership at their convenience and comfort," Tweneboa-Kodua said.



He also disclosed that although the novel Coronavirus has hit the region hard, they recorded an active membership of 2,429,586, which represented about 73 per cent of its over three million population by the close of June this year.