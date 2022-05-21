‘NHIA must make room for private health insurance’ - Dan Armooh

Health News of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Source: thefinderonline.com

The Managing Director of Acacia Health Insurance (AHI) Limited, Dr Dan Armooh, has proposed that the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) should reduce its service package to make room for the services of private health insurance firms.



He explained that once that is achieved, there will be less claims to pay for the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS).



"The NHIS wouldn't have to acquire so many claims over the years and will make room for the private health insurance to operate,” he stressed.



Dr Armooh made this proposal at the quarterly held ‘Advantage Seminar’ of the Enterprise Group in Accra.



He added that the need for health in the country is huge and for that reason, individuals must be encouraged to take some element of costs to build reserves for themselves.



The MD of Acacia Health Insurance Limited noted that the way to go in the health insurance sector is to improve on services and enhance capacity in the private healthcare space to support what the NHIS is offering.



"Healthcare is a service every human being needs and once it meets the needs of the people, it is affordable and assures clients of results. There'll be no end to how much you can sell,” he said.



He stated that as a country, “we have to find a way to separate healthcare from politics and look at the health needs of people by addressing key issues of what the NHIS can and cannot offer”.



"If NHIS would focus on its core market group and allow those who earn an income to look for a private health insurance scheme, the private health insurance service will grow,” he explained.



Dr Armooh mentioned that looking at how the NHIS had fared in the past, there could be a review of its service package or the amount paid as premiums.

He indicated that the Association of Health Insurance Services was yet to meet with the new Chief Executive Officer of the NHIA to put all those concerns across.



The MD of Acacia Health Limited also proposed that the NHIA should help the private health insurance services to set up fees and tariffs for service providers so that within a year, there are fixed rates to be charged for the services offered.