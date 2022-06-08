NHIA holds maiden special board and management retreat

General News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye has held a special board and management retreat Peduase to evaluate the standing of the organization, probe challenges, procure its solutions and empower staff to give out their best as he takes over the office.



Speaking at the retreat, Dr. Okoe-Boye pledged his commitment to sustaining the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and outlined his 5-vision plan, which he referred to as the ‘5Ds @2D’. The ‘5Ds’ stand for Digitalization, Decentralization, Development, Dissemination of information, and Data at 2 (two) decades. These, he explained will form the hinges of his transformational agenda for making the NHIA the most visible and well-structured public service institution in Ghana.



The Board Chair of the NHIA and chairman of the retreat Dr. Ernest K. P. Kwarkore affirmed the board’s support for the newly appointed CEO and lauded him for his innovative ideas, reiterating that he is a team player with qualities that puts him forward as a fair, friendly but firm individual with the development of the health sector at heart.



Reacting to the need to build staff capacity for efficiency, Dr. Kwarkoadvocated for periodic training for staff and also called on Dr. Okoe Boye to place NHIS staff in areas where their strength lies the most in order to maximize their full potential. He indicated that as board members, they will continue to work hard to shape the Scheme’s policies to ensure that every resident in Ghana benefits from the NHIS.



At the retreat, heads of various directorates within the Authority took turns to present the state of their respective departments with a focus on their challenges and their individual projections for the next 2 years. Dr. OkoeBoye assured the department heads that he is poised to take on the challenges to turn the fortunes of the organization around. He charged staff to perceive the NHIA as a learning organization where everyone must take steps to improve on their craft and expertise through requisite and regular training.



Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye announced that the retreat will be held once each year to offer the NHIA board and management the opportunity to track the progress of the organization as the Scheme approaches its 20th anniversary.