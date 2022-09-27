NHIA exempts persons above 70 years from one-month waiting period

Health News of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Health Insurance Authority has granted special dispensation for persons aged seventy and above to enjoy free healthcare immediately after signing on to the scheme or renewing their membership.



The NHIA, in a statement issued on September 26, 2022 said that persons that fall within that age category receive healthcare immediately after registering or renewing their membership.



According to the NHIA, the move forms part of measures being implemented towards the achievement of Universal Healthcare.



“In line with the Government’s objective to accelerate the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and bridge the access inequity gap, the Governing Board and Management of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) announces the introduction of instant healthcare for all persons aged 70 years and above across the country.



“The policy eliminates the one-month waiting period for all subscribers aged 70 years and above to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). From 6 PM today, Monday, September 26, 2022, all the elderly, aged 70 years and above, who register on to the scheme can visit accredited NHIS hospitals and all their health needs will be taken care of,” parts of the statement read.



The NHIA highlighted some major strides it has made since 2003 and reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating the delivery of quality healthcare for all Ghanaian residents.



“Since the establishment of the NHIS in 2003 to promote access to equitable and quality healthcare for all residents (citizens and non-citizens), the Government of Ghana has made substantial progress toward its goal of universal health care through innovations to expand the operations of the scheme while ensuring its financial sustainability.



"The scheme since its inception, some 19 years ago, introduced the mandatory one-month waiting period for all categories of members, except pregnant women and children under 5 years, who enrolled on to the scheme. This measure is to curb the abuse of the scheme by potential free-riders. The policy affected persons who are aged 70 years and above from accessing instant healthcare on enrolling onto the scheme.



"During the mandatory onemonth waiting period for these aged new enrollees [including Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Pensioners], they are burdened with out-of-pocket payment in order to access healthcare until the 30 days waiting period is exhausted."