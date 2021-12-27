NGOs support 10 females in tertiary institutions with school fees

General News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: GNA

Two nonprofit organisations have supported ten females by paying their school fees in various tertiary institutions in the Northern Region.



The NGOs, Vibrant Village Foundation (VVF) and Songtaba Organisation, said they aim at promoting girls’ education in the region since some females in the region have their education truncated due to their inability to get support to continue their education.



VVF is a non-profit organization in Portland, working to improve food security, family health, financial wellbeing, and education in communities around the world while Songtaba, is a non-profit formed in 2005 in the Northern region of Ghana, committed to improving the rights of women and children



Hajia Lamnatu Adam, Executive Director of Songtaba, at a ceremony to hand over documents to that effect to the beneficiaries, encouraged the girls to challenge themselves and go ahead to excel in their careers.



She said the support is meant to bridge the gender gap between boys and girls and also to reduce the vulnerability of the girls.



The girls received the support with their guardians who expressed appreciation to VVF and Songtaba for the support towards their education.



Ms Gifty Hidaya Gumah, a beneficiary who spoke on behalf of her colleagues gave assurance that she together with her colleague beneficiaries will learn very hard to achieves their dreams of becoming good future leaders in the country.