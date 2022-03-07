NGO supports Mafi-Wudzrolo D/A Basic school to construct a modern library, store, playground

Regional News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: Adanu

Adanu, a non-governmental organization based in Ho on Thursday, February 24, 2022 commissioned a modern library, store, and playground for the Mafi Wudzrolo Basic School in the Mafi Yingor (formerly Zongo) Electoral Area of the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region, Ghana.



The facilities were constructed in collaboration with the Chief and people of Mafi Wudzrolo, the Office of the Local Government Assembly Member; Hon. Julius Karl D. Fieve with support from Adanu.



The project was built at the request of the Assembly Member and also forms part of one of the several projects completed amongst others yet to be completed in the Electoral Area. Adanu provided funding and technical support for the project whiles the Mafi Wudzrolo community provided free labour, water, and gravel for the construction of the facilities. The library was stocked with over 3000 pieces of high-quality age-appropriate educational materials.



Hon. Julius Karl D. Fieve, the Assembly Member for the area implored parents to provide the basic needs of the children and support teachers in shaping the future of their kids for a sustainable future. He also pledged his commitment to the infrastructure development of the Mafi Wudzrolo Basic School and other 3 Basic Schools in his Electoral Area.



It is his belief that the library, store, and playground will become a lab for teaching and learning, a place students can discover, refine, acquire knowledge, share ideas, and read books to become useful personalities in the future”. He said, “I believe this is the surest means of advancing literacy and nurturing the growth of our students in and out of the classroom”. He appealed to teachers to guide the students to ensure they learn very hard and become empowered to be able to achieve the potentials they want to achieve in life.



He emphasized that “some of us grew up without books hence our resolve to ensure every child in our communities have access to libraries and reading materials beyond textbooks to study and become great personalities in the country and the world at large. He said, “reading stimulates critical thinking skills and creativity and that is why you need to read and write”. He appealed to Adanu and other philanthropies to support his outfit and the communities in developing the general infrastructure base of the Mafi Yingor (Zongo) Electoral Area.



Mr. Mypa Buckner, the Director of Operations, Adanu pledged the commitment of Adanu to supporting and helping government, schools, and communities in building a sustainable library to expand access to books and promote critical thinking and fluency in reading and comprehension among students in rural areas.



Mr. Mypa said “we work with communities to provide infrastructure for their schools and ensure every child, no matter how remote their schools is, has access to high quality, educational resources. We provide access to quality libraries to give children the opportunity to read more often and improve their education”. He further said, “it is the prayer of Adanu that, the community and the teachers will take absolute care of the facility for the use of the students as we also continue to revive the library with new and appropriate books that appeal to the children”.



Mr. Setsofia Gabriel the headmaster of the school in his welcome address was appreciative to Adanu for the project. He was also immensely grateful to Hon. Julius Karl D. Fieve, the Assembly Member for his continuous lobbying and support for the development of the school. He bemoaned the high rate of teenage pregnancy in the school and called on parents and community leaders to support the teachers and the Assembly Member in curbing this menace.



He said, “currently the teenage pregnancy rate in our school is scary. As we speak, we have over 14 of our girls getting pregnant during their studies. This is highly unacceptable. We are calling on you the parents to help us in curbing this.”



The Chairman of the occasion who also doubles as the Chairman of the School Management Committee (SMC) Mr. Isaac Zanu appeals to the government, political leaders of the district, individuals, philanthropists, Adanu, and other non-governmental organizations to help build a kindergarten facility for the school. Mr. Godwin Akpedzesu, the Headman of the Mafi Wudzrolo Communities praised the Assembly Member, Hon. Julius Karl D. Fieve for distributing developmental projects equally among the various communities in the Mafi Yingor (Zongo) Electoral Area. He said as a community, they will do their best in promoting the development of the school and the children for a sustainable future.



Mr. Gershon Aba, the Deputy Director of Supervision and Monitoring at the Ghana Education Service (GES) of the Central Tongu District who was accompanied by Madam Anita Kwashie, the Early Childhood Coordinator of the GES, Central Tongu appealed to Adanu for more of such projects in the Central Tongu District. There was a cultural and traditional display by the Cultural Troupe of the Mafi Wudzrolo Basic School.