NGO organises digital media training for young people in Techiman

Regional News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: GNA

Agrico Hub, a non-governmental organisation empowering young people to use digital media for innovation, and Ghana Tech Lab has organised a six-week digital media start-up summit for young people in the Techiman Municipality of Bono East Region.



The summit dubbed “Digital Media for Business and Job Creation in this Era” received funding support from the Ministry of Communication, Master Card Foundation’s Young Africa Works Initiative, and World Bank under the Pathways to Sustainable Employment Programme.



Closing the summit, Mr George Antwi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Agrico Hub explained the summit was a unique opportunity for start-ups to pitch their innovative business ideas to industry leaders, investors, and potential new customers, saying it offered an unpretentious environment where the participants could learn from their mistakes and get vital feedback.



Mr Antwi said the Hub, based in Techiman “seeks to train and equip young entrepreneurs, especially those in agriculture, trade and commerce and agro-based IT innovation within the Bono East Region with training, incubation, networking and funding opportunities needed to boost and help them to become leading entrepreneurs in Ghana”.



Dignitaries that included entrepreneurs, innovators, local investors, business model creators, consultants, policy-makers, academicians, and other support groups attended the closing ceremony and provided innovative advice, and also shared practical experiences with the young participants.



Earlier Six identified start-up groups whose members went through the training presented prototypes of their ideas and technological innovations through PowerPoint presentation and by assessment of three judges, two outstanding teams that emerged winners were awarded undisclosed cash prizes.



A group called ‘Jakay’ won with a website developed to serve as an intermediary between farmers and consumers in the Bono East Region and beyond.



‘On Spot’, another team led by a young female was the first runner and it designed a web app and website to help businesses in the Bono East Region expand their market reach by advertising on their dedicated digital marketing platform.



Mrs Eunice Baah Damoah, the Project Leader of Agrico Hub said the Hub and Ghana Tech Lab would pass the teams through intensive incubation to receive the technical support needed for the growth and development of their innovative ideas and businesses.