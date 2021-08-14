NGO encourages teenage pregnant girls to attend antenatal care

Regional News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: GNA

Birthright-GH, a Non-Governmental Organization has called on Ghanaians to patronize the services of antenatal care as the hospitals have created conditions to take care of them without any outside interference.



Doris Adom Asante, Executive Director for Birthright-GH which is into supporting teenage mothers and pregnant girls into acquiring entrepreneurship skills and returning to schools explained that adolescents were especially vulnerable due to increased biological, social and economic risks associated with early pregnancy and childbirth.



She said most pregnancy and childbirth-related complications were preventable through a combination of proven, cost-effective clinical interventions such as timely antenatal care for teenage girls.



Mrs Asante, therefore, appealed to all stakeholders to support the teenage pregnant girls to go through the emotion of early pregnant as antenatal care was critical.



She said the services of the organization included; providing accurate information and knowledge that would empower pregnant girls and teenage mothers to make informed decisions about their lives.



Mrs Asante who spoke to the Ghana News Agency in Tema said, to reduce the impact of the young pregnant girls and young mothers, the foundation through its ‘Hopeless to hopeful’ programme, had empowered distressed pregnant women and girls through counselling for a period of time depending on the situation.



She said they were then trained in entrepreneurial skills to equip them with employable skills and after learning the skills, they were supported in creating jobs for themselves and some of the beneficiaries who wanted to return to school were supported to do so.



She said over 5,000 teenage mothers and pregnant girls in the country had benefited from them and called on others to take advantage of their foundation to take care of their pregnancies and babies.



Mrs Asante said the organization also served as a pregnancy resources centre, "We provide confidential help to distress teenage mothers, pregnancy assistance, provides babies and maternity clothes and a lot more".



She said the organization as part of its 17th anniversary made a community outreach by engaging the students of Methodist Junior High Schools on effects of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) to help bring positive changes for a better future.



She said donations were also made to some women at the Madina Market, Abutia Agove Health Centre and items distributed included; baby’s diapers, wipes, socks, baby harts, cloths blanket among others.