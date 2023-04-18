NEDCo disconnects Aliu Mahama Stadium, Bagabaga and Tamale Colleges of Education over Gh¢ 8 million debt

Regional News of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Northern Region



The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has disconnected the Bagabaga College of Education (BACE), the Tamale College of Education (TACE) and the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium for over debts accruing to a combined tune of Gh¢8 million.



Where as the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium was disconnected for the non-payment of their electricity bills to a tune of Gh¢466,000, the two colleges of education; BACE and TACE owed the company Gh¢4.1 million and Gh¢3.5 million respectively.



The power distribution company asked the defaulting institutions to make a payment of 70 percent of their total debts for a reconnection.



The disconnection of the electricity of defaulting state institutions, commercial and residential customers is part of the company’s general revenue mobilization exercise which commenced on Tuesday, April 18 in its operational areas to retrieve debts owed the company.



NEDCo in a statement ahead of the exercise explained that it owed the Volta River Authority, the power generator an amount of Gh¢1.6 billion and GRIDCO, the power transmitter, some Gh¢481 million.



It said the company spends at least Gh¢120 million to supply power but recovers only about Gh¢85 million, thus, losing an average of Gh¢35 million monthly.



This it noted, spells doom for the company and threatens its existence.



“At this rate, NEDCo is unable to recoup an average of GH¢35 million monthly. Without interventions like this exercise, NEDCo is doomed! The only salvation is to stem the tide now or never.” The statement stressed.



The disconnection of the power of BACE is expected to affect academic activities at one of the leading colleges of education in the region.



On the other hand, the disconnection of the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, home venue of the two Tamale-based Ghana Premier League teams, Real Tamale United and Tamale City FC. The facility also serves as home grounds to several Division One and Women Premier League clubs and the disconnection from the national grid is likely to affect the use of the facility for Premier League venue.



NEDCo is expected to disconnect more institutions in the coming days as the exercise enters its next phase on Thursday.



The officials of the company were accompanied by a team of heavily armed military officers.



