NEC Elections: Nana B receives massive endorsement from organizers of NPP diaspora branches

Politics of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aspiring National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) has received endorsement from the organizers of the party’s diasporan community.



In a statement issued on Thursday, July 7, 2022, the organizers expressed confidence in Nana B as the man to help the party achieve its objective of ‘breaking the 8”.



They noted with belief that Nana B as the party’s organizer will instil unity in the party and heal some wounds in it.



They, therefore urged the party’s delegates to vote massively for Nana B as the next National Organizer.





NPP DIASPORA BRANCH ORGANIZERS ENDORSE HENRY NANA BOAKYE ALSO KNOWN AS NANA B AS THE NEXT NPP NATIONAL ORGANIZER



We the NPP Diaspora Branch Organizers across the globe have decided today to fully endorse Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as Nana B as the Next National Organizer of our dear party the New Patriotic Party to continue the legacies of our Senior Capo Sammi Awuku and the Diaspora Branch Organizers supporting the endorsement of Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye as the Next National are as follows;



Canada Organizer



Austria Organizer



South Korea Organizer



China Organizer



Japan Organizer



Cote D'ivoire Organizer



Nigeria Organizer



Spain Organizer



Denmark Organizer



South Africa Organizer



Middle East Organizer



Belgium Organizer



Germany Organizer



France Organizer



Finland Organizer



United Kingdom Organizer



Italy Organizer



United States of America Organizer



Holland Organizer



Togo Organizer



Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as Nana B is the National Youth Organizer of our dear and his endless love and affection for the grassroots and base which is the number one pivot of the party as the National Youth Organizer brought in the youths of our dear party to work vigorously and aggressively towards our victory and maintaining of our dear party in elections 2020. We know in our political dispensation that currently the youths dominate 2/3 of the voting population before elections 2020, but Nana B as the National Youth Organizer together with his 16 Regional Youth Organizers and their deputies as well as the 275 Constituency Youth Organizers and their deputies came together in organising programmes that will bring the entire youths on board to protect the affable and visionary policies and programmes implemented by the first tenure of the NPP party in government led by His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia for the youths which falls under the following sectors of the economy

Education

Agriculture

Health

Employment and many more. Policies and programmes which include; Free SHS, Restoration of Nursing and Teacher Training Allowances, Planting for Foods and Jobs, One District One Factory, Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), and others, were all created and implemented basically and primarily for the youths.

Nana B as a National Youth Organizer created programmes which will bring the youths directly in contact with their leaders which will help in growing the base of the party.



With all these numerous achievements as the National Youth Organizer is what we the Diaspora Branch Organizers have come together to endorse fully Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye to step into the shoes of his boss the Senior Capo Sammi Awuku as the Next National Organizer of our dear party in order to break the 8 cycle of governance in elections 2024.



We therefore call on all Party Delegates across the 275 Constituencies, 16 Regions and Diaspora to rally behind and vote massively for Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye as the Next National Organizer in the upcoming NPP National Elections and Conference which is slated on the 15th to 17th of July, 2022 and together we can break the 8 cycle of governance which a key priority and mandate of the great elephant party ahead of Elections 2024 and together we will surely achieve that vision and dream.



Signed by

CONVENER, NPP DIASPORA BRANCH ORGANIZERS

OHENEBA QUAME DANSO JNR, NPP ORGANIZER, SOUTH KOREA BRANCH AND DEAN OF ASIA PACIFIC ORGANIZERS CAUCUS