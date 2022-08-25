NE/R: 12 busted over communal clashes in Gbalo and Kukpong/Sagong communities

Regional News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Following communal clashes on 25th July 2022, in the Gbalo and Kukpong/Sagong communities in the Chereponi District of the North-East Region, the Police through an intelligence-led operation during the wee hours of 24th August 2022, have arrested 12 persons for their involvement in the clashes.



The suspects are Sulemana A. Mumuni, Salifu Abdulai, Sulemana Seidu, Alidu Mukaila, Adam Naaba, Alhassan Nasona, Bawah Yakubu Ibn Mohammed and Bawah Salisu.



The rest are Imoro Bomah, Imoro Karim, Adams Nasona and Abdulai Yussif.



The clashes which happened a month ago led to the burning down of 16 houses and the killing of several livestock. However, the timely intervention of the Police led to the saving of lives and restoration of calm in the affected communities.



The Police administration has commended the North-East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mr Moses Ali Kpeachi and his team for their efforts in restoring calm and gathering intelligence leading to the arrest of the key suspects behind the clashes.



The suspects will be arraigned today.



The Police urged citizens to choose dialogue rather than violence in resolving differences.