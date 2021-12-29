NDP wishes the people of Ghana a Happy and Prosperous New Year

Diasporian News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: Edward Kwame Poku, Contributor

The Founder of National Democratic Party Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the General Secretary Mr. Alhaji Frimpong and myself, Dr. Kwame Poku, and on behalf of all our members and supporters in Ghana wish the People of Ghana and the Big African Nation a Merry X-Mas and Happy and Prosperous New Year.



We hope the New Year will open the door to a new democratic Ghana with



1. a Federal Constitution for Ghana,



2. development of a more effective way of preventing inefficiency in our

way of governance,



3. emphasizing the importance of the fact that the people who are the source of

wealth shall be made more productive in order to help the economy of our

Nation,



4. we hope subsequent governments shall desist from using “Project Politics” as

a means of cheating our people,



5. we hope that the Akufo-Addo government shall empower people to be more

environmentally conscious



National Democratic Party is demanding from the government of Ghana a coherent health policy to be published as soon as possible.

The failure to publish a coherent health policy within a month should trigger peaceful protests, organised by the “Fix the Country” organisation.



We reject projects from NPP & NDC governments, which are artificially created to deceive and corrupt the nation. The NDP demands immediately a federal constitution which will help the people to govern themselves.



To end, the National Democratic Party wishes the people of Ghana all the best for the future.