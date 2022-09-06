You are here: HomeNews2022 09 06Article 1617686

#NDCIsTheSolution tops social media trends on Twitter

NDC flag | File photo NDC flag | File photo

Some social media users have taken to Twitter to praise former president John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), saying he is the solution to Ghana’s problems.

NDC was in the top trends Monday afternoon on Twitter as Ghanaians expressed their frustrations about the economy under Nana Akufo-Addo and called for the NDC to come back to power.

Although general elections is some 27 months away, some Ghanaians have said they can’t wait to see the NDC back to power to fix the economy.

Using the hashtag #NDCIsTheSolution, some Ghanaians both home and abroad took to Twitter to criticize the Akufo-Addo government.

The frustrations follow another increment of petroleum products over the weekend.

It is likely, fuel prices will trigger food inflation as transport fares are likely to be increased without any official announcement.

Last month, year-on-year inflation announced by the Ghana Statistical Service after its monthly monitoring for the month of July crossed the 30% mark to hit 31.7%.

The increase in inflation, officials noted, was once again fuelled by Transport (44.6%); Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels (43.0%).

Citizens have bemoaned the high cost of living in Ghana especially in Accra.

