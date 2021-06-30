NDC youth to stage 'march for justice' on July 6

Politics of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has written to the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh to notify the Police Service that it will hold a demonstration in the coming days.



The exercise, dubbed "A March for Justice" will be held in Accra on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.



A letter signed by the NDC National youth organiser, George Opare Addo on 30 June 2021 indicated that "this protest is to demand justice for all persons killed and brutalised by state-sponsored thuggery and/or adventurism by police and military forces."



It also aims at seeking social justice for the unemployed youth in the country.



The letter noted that the protestors will follow four separate routes: Madina, Accra business district, Osu and Lapaz.



Afterwards, all protesters will converge at the Jubilee House to present a petition to the President, and head to the police head office to present petitions to the IGP and to the Speaker of Parliament at the Parliament House.