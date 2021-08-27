NDC youth blast govt, police for allegedly abandoning Hawa Koomson’s shooting case

Politics of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) haS expressed great disappointment in the leadership of the Ghana Police Service and the government over what they say is the “brazen abuse of State power” by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In a statement signed by George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organizer of the Party, he said that they had noted the response the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, gave in response to a question on her case with the police.



She told the show host that the case against her for firing a gun at a voter registration center on election day in December 2020 had been discontinued.



But the NDC says it is scandalized by the news and now convinced that this is proof of the selective justice by the president and this government.



“The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress has become aware of a media interview on Accra based Asempa Fm on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 by Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hon Mavis Hawa Koomson, of which the Minister boisterously and gleefully revealed that the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service have had to discontinue its case against her for unjustifiably firing gunshots at Steps to Christ Voters Registration Centre on July 20, 2020, for want of evidence.



“The NDC is appalled and scandalized by this brazen abuse of State power by the Akufo Addo/Bawumia government and the Police CID to free a self-confessed trigger happy marauding gangster and her hoodlums,” the statement read in part.



The statement added that it becomes unimaginable that the state will decide to no longer pursue the case, especially when Mavis Hawa Koomson admitted to the crime herself.



“This selected enforcement of the law has shamefully become a badge the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government wears with pride,” the statement added.



The NDC Youth Wing has also expressed disappointment in the acting Inspector of General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, stressing that it was expected that with him coming in, crime would be ruthlessly dealt with, without any biases at all.



“Unfortunately, however, the acting IGP’s first achievement was to kowtow to the dictates of the appointing authority to free Hawa Koomson who had openly confessed to firing gunshots in a public place without lawful authority,” the statement said.



Read the full statement below:







