NDC wrote #FixTheCountry demo placards - Sam Pyne alleges

• Several Ghanaians hit the streets of Accra on August 4 to demonstrate



• They held placards to relay their grievances



• But Sam Pyne has accused the NDC of being behind the writings on the placards



Ashanti Regional Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sam Pyne, has alleged that the placards displayed by #FixTheCountry demonstrators on August 4 were written by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He indicated in an interview that he has evidence to buttress his claim.



"I have evidence that the NDC wrote the placards," he said on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' on Monday, August 9, 2021.



Some of the inscriptions on the placards read: “Where are the 88 hospitals Nana Addo?. I may not return home alive from this demo and if I don't, Mama, remember I died fighting for the betterment of the next generation."



“We are suffering, we need jobs. Young people cannot pay rent, Fix the country. Reduce fuel and gas prices”, other placards read.



Over hundreds of Ghanaians joined the protest to register their displeasure with some occurrences in the country which the government has been silent about.



They were also demanding accountability, good governance, and better living conditions from the government.



Sam Pyne who was reacting to the protest said the group will soon transform into a political party.



"I can assure you that after this round, they will form a political party; mark it!!! If you claim both the NDC and the NPP are not options which political party is?" he queried.









